From hanging chicken to coconut-shell curry: what this new anniversary menu offers Chennai diners

The Seafood cocktail in coconut shell was more indulgent, bringing together prawns, fish, and calamari in a coconut-rich Thai yellow curry sauce. The sauce was creamy and aromatic, with enough spice to keep the richness in check. The prawns were particularly good at carrying the curry, whereas the calamari added a firmer texture to the mix.

We tried the comforting Tom yum omu rice next, which came with its own fair share of theatrics. Must admit, the sight of opening and splitting the soft, fluffy omelette onto the rice below was deeply satisfying. The fragrant rice consisted of chicken, with lemongrass lending a clear citrusy note.

For dessert, the Pandan custard toast with coconut ice cream offerred a satisfying combination of warm and cold. The toast was buttery and crisp around the edges. The pandan custard was gently sweet, with the cool and creamy coconut ice cream completing the dish. As part of its anniversary celebrations, the diner is also offering lucky dips and discounts to customers.

Meal for two: INR 1,000. 12 pm to 11 pm. At Far East, Nungambakkam.