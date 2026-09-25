Inside Chennai’s latest all-vegetarian street-food fest

Among the large plates, the Karuppu ulundhang kazhi with mochai kathrikkai kozhambu was perhaps the dish that satisfied our soul the most that day. Consisting of warm and nourishing black urad porridge, beans, and brinjal curry, it felt like it was made by someone’s grandmother when you turned up at their house unannounced for lunch.

The Mangalore buns with mock chicken gassi was next. The buns themselves, mildly sweet and puffed were excellent. The gassi, a thick coconut-based curry using soya as the mock meat, arrived hot and had a depth that made you want to keep tearing buns to dip into it.

We ended the afternoon with the pleasing Rose badam kalalandu pongal. Featuring sweet pongal infused with rose and almond, this was fragrant and gently sweet. It is the kind of dessert for people who would rather prefer something warm and mild than something loaded and rich. We were definitely in the former category and loved every spoon of it.

On till September 30. Meal for two: INR 1,900. 12 pm to 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At Rasanai, Besant Nagar, Chennai.