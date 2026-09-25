Smoke Stories brings Arabic-inspired grills to The Westin Chennai for a limited time period

We started with two types of fried pita, one plain and one dusted with za’atar and paprika, served alongside pickled olives. The spiced pita was crisp and savoury, while the tart pickles were refreshing enough to reset the palate between bites. The Fattoush salad, served in a martini glass, was fresh, sweet and tangy, with baby tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, pomegranate, lime and shredded pita adding little bursts of flavour and crunch. The Lamb barley soup was thick and almost porridge-like, with pearl barley giving it a slightly mealy texture. The lamb flavour was quite muted too, and the heaviness of the soup simply wasn’t for us.

The Malai broccoli kebab was creamy and smoky, while the Paneer Nizami kebab had soft, fresh-tasting paneer with bell peppers and mustard-seed paste, but the mango chutney stole the show, with its sweet, tangy flavour working especially well with the paneer kebab.