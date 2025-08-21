This eatery in Hyderabad has introduced new flavours to their collection of frosties

We all have our favourite cold treats that we like to depend on, Gen Z thrives on the idea of a sweet treat at the end of the day as a reward. For us, it’s the same: something delicious, something mellow, and we’re happy.

To fulfil this role, Tai Tai has come up with a new range of flavours in their frosties and swirls. From the thick and creamy frosties, we tried their Choco banana peanut butter frosty, which has bites of peanuts to go along with the rich banana and chocolate, and every once in a while, we were greeted by hits of peanut butter.

The lychee was topped with fresh fruit and was our favourite due to its fresh, fruity, and floral taste, which danced on our palates. You can never go wrong with chocolate, and Tai Tai proved us right with their KitKat Frosty. Topped with the chocolate wafer bar, it took us right back to childhood.We also tried the Oreo and Vanilla Swirl, which was just a classic done right.

INR 350 for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

