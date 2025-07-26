One minute review: Bite into freshly baked cookies from this new cloud kitchen in Hyderabad

Who doesn’t enjoy a warm glass of milk and freshly baked cookies? They fit the definition of a casual dessert so perfectly — a hearty bite that satisfies every sweet craving. No jazz, no complexities. Just fresh, warm cookies.

Mad Kooki, Hyderabad’s newest cloud kitchen, is delivering a freshly baked cookie experience that’s pure indulgence.We tried their assorted box of four, featuring all the flavours they currently offer.The Double chocolate cookie was a rich, fudgy delight with a gooey center. The Brown butter chocolate chip cookie was golden and chewy, with chunky chocolate pieces that bring richness to the home-baked nostalgia. For those with a trendy palate, the Matcha white chocolate cookie stands out. The earthy matcha pairs well with creamy white chocolate for a balanced, elegant bite.

Our favourite was the Brownie kookie — dense, topped with flaky salt, rich inside, and every bit as decadent as it sounds. Each cookie arrives warm, crumbling perfectly in your mouth with just the right chew and melt, a must-try for anyone craving something comforting and unforgettable.

INR 350 upwards.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress