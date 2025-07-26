Hyderabad

One minute review: Bite into freshly baked cookies from this new cloud kitchen in Hyderabad

Mad Kooki, Hyderabad’s newest cloud kitchen, is delivering a cookie experience that’s pure indulgence
One minute review: Bite into freshly baked cookies from this new cloud kitchen in town
Assorted box of four, Double chocolate cookie, The Brown butter chocolate chip cookie, Matcha white chocolate cookie, and the Brownie kookie
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Who doesn’t enjoy a warm glass of milk and freshly baked cookies? They fit the definition of a casual dessert so perfectly — a hearty bite that satisfies every sweet craving. No jazz, no complexities. Just fresh, warm cookies.

Mad Kooki, Hyderabad’s newest cloud kitchen, is delivering a freshly baked cookie experience that’s pure indulgence.We tried their assorted box of four, featuring all the flavours they currently offer.The Double chocolate cookie was a rich, fudgy delight with a gooey center. The Brown butter chocolate chip cookie was golden and chewy, with chunky chocolate pieces that bring richness to the home-baked nostalgia. For those with a trendy palate, the Matcha white chocolate cookie stands out. The earthy matcha pairs well with creamy white chocolate for a balanced, elegant bite.

Our favourite was the Brownie kookie — dense, topped with flaky salt, rich inside, and every bit as decadent as it sounds. Each cookie arrives warm, crumbling perfectly in your mouth with just the right chew and melt, a must-try for anyone craving something comforting and unforgettable.

INR 350 upwards.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

One minute review: Bite into freshly baked cookies from this new cloud kitchen in town
One minute Review: There’s a new casual pit stop for classic American comfort food in the city
Hyderabad
cookie
cloud kitchen

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com