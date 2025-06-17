One minute Review: There’s a new casual pit stop for classic American comfort food in the city

When you think of hot dogs, your mind probably jumps to a bustling New York street or the sidelines of an American football game. We started with their Buttermilk biscuits, served with blackcurrant preserve and butter — the flaky, warm biscuits paired beautifully with the sweet and salty accompaniments.

Vincent’s Papaya taps into that nostalgia with a menu full of comforting American staples

The New York hot dog hit all the right notes with mustard, sweet relish, sauerkraut, and a juicy chicken sausage tucked into a soft bun—perfect for those craving a classic street-style dog. Vegetarians have great picks too. The Falafel shawarma stood out with crispy, flavourful falafel bullets, while the Mushroom sandwich offered a warm, comforting bite. Another must-try is their Meatball sandwich, where herbed meatballs meet tangy marinara and melted cheese, making every bite deeply satisfying. For a classic street style grab Vincent’s Papaya is the place to be.

INR600 for two. At Sainikpuri.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.