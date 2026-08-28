Journey across Telangana with this eight-course dinner in Hyderabad

It’s not everyday that one gets to see the chef in action, whipping up delights while engaging you in conversations about where the produce was procured, complex techniques that go into plating a dish and innumerable life stories. At ROCH Chef’s Table by chef Rohit Chidurala, we experienced this and much more over an eight-course tasting menu dinner that reimagined Telugu cuisine in a chic, gourmet avatar.

An eight-course gourmet journey through Telangana at ROCH Chef’s Table in Hyderabad

With admissions through reservations only, the cosy 10-seater space is centered around the chef’s counter, where one gets to see all their dishes being plated. As goes the tradition in Telangana, we were offered a glass of toddy upon entering. The twist? The toddy is pasteurised, making it devoid of any alcoholic content, blended with strawberry to make a refreshing beverage.