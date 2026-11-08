This eatery promises comfort food and vintage charm at Nanakramguda

The words ‘Grandma’s Home’ evoke visceral emotions from those of us lucky enough to have spent childhood summers at our grandma’s. From the heapfuls of food painstakingly prepared for the litter of cousins, pieces of peeled fruit force-fed during endless games of hopscotch, a whack or two when the mischief went overboard, money snuck into our hands when the parents weren’t looking during good-byes; our memories are laced with love that was felt in every gesture.
So when someone invites you to experience a slice of their childhood coloured vibrant by their grandmother, you don’t decline. Grandma Daphne’s Bakehouse filled us with a little bit of that warmth, this week.
Named after the owner’s maternal grandmother, the eatery feels homely with floral wallpapers, handmade chocolates on the baby pink counter housing tempting desserts, and a handwritten menu overlooking an elaborate vintage chandelier. The cosy couches with floral upholstery make you feel like you have stepped into a grandma’s living room.
Upstairs, we found more treasures, like a wall filled with antique crockery from the family’s personal collection that’s at least a century old. Paying homage to grandma Daphne’s British roots, the menu consists of classic home-style British dishes, that have been the main characters in all our favourite Enid Blyton novels growing up — from Toad in the hole to Bangers and mash.
We started off with the Chicken in blankets with gravy served alongside a flavourful gravy that had the consistency of a broth. We’re told all the food is made fresh in small batches, using handwritten recipes that have been passed down for generations.
The British fried prawns packed in a satisfying crunch. Tread with caution around the dipping sauce. It’s deceptively spicy, but only makes the dish better. For mains, we dug into the hearty Shepherd’s pie, served with gravy and Yorkshire pudding.
The minced meat was packed with flavour, with the vegetables adding texture to every bite. As instructed, we dunked our Yorkshire pudding in the gravy slow-simmered with vegetables and herbs. The Classic british chicken tikka masala caught our eye soon after. The curry was cooked to perfection, with a tangy gravy pairing superbly well with the fragrant rice. The pickled onions had a vinegary kick, adding zing to the bite.
And what’s a trip to grandma’s home without some sinful treats? We ended our meal with a serving of the Apple crumble, topped with hot vanilla custard. Equal parts decadent, nostalgic, comforting and down-right delightful, it’s the one dish that turned us into little kids, even if for an afternoon.
Meal for two: Rs 1,600++.
11.30 am to 10.30 pm.
At Nanakramguda.