This kitchen brings the taste of Odisha and Bengal to Hyderabad

We began with the Tanka torani, a traditional fermented rice drink elevated with curd, mango ginger, lemon leaves, and green chillies. Smooth, tangy and incredibly refreshing, it felt less like a beverage and more like a summer gut-health ritual — one that cools, nourishes and resets.

The Dahi bhalla aloo dum quickly established itself as the emotional and culinary centerpiece. Soft bara soaked in dahi, paired with ghugni (spiced chickpea curry) and aloo dum, finished with coriander and onions — it was layered, textural and deeply satisfying. The odia Chicken pakoda followed as a comforting interlude. Light, tangy from the chaat masala dusted on top and ideal within sharp homemade mustard sauce. While, the Basa fish fry delivered crunch and indulgence in equal measure.