This kitchen brings the taste of Odisha and Bengal to Hyderabad

Homecooked food brings a sense of comfort — the taste that carries homesickness, nostalgia and pride in equal measure. At Dravida Utkala Banga, that emotion sits at the heart of every dish. Built by Odia founders longing for the flavours they grew up with — as they work in Hyderabad as IT professionals — this Manikonda spot brings the culinary soul of Odisha and West Bengal to Hyderabad — and does so with remarkable honesty.
We began with the Tanka torani, a traditional fermented rice drink elevated with curd, mango ginger, lemon leaves, and green chillies. Smooth, tangy and incredibly refreshing, it felt less like a beverage and more like a summer gut-health ritual — one that cools, nourishes and resets.
The Dahi bhalla aloo dum quickly established itself as the emotional and culinary centerpiece. Soft bara soaked in dahi, paired with ghugni (spiced chickpea curry) and aloo dum, finished with coriander and onions — it was layered, textural and deeply satisfying. The odia Chicken pakoda followed as a comforting interlude. Light, tangy from the chaat masala dusted on top and ideal within sharp homemade mustard sauce. While, the Basa fish fry delivered crunch and indulgence in equal measure.
The Thali was where the meal truly unfolded. The Dalma was warm and ghee-laced, the Badi chura added a smokey crunch, and the Aloo chokha was kissed by mustard oil and rustic. These were only the sides of the thali and already felt like pure comfort. But the Maacha besara — slightly fried fish, soaked in a thick and yellow mustard gravy — stole the spotlight with its bold, punchy and delightfully comforting taste.
The Bengali chapter arrived in the form of Luchi (poori) and Mutton kosha. Fluffy luchi paired with rich, spiced and slow-cooked mutton curry that was tender and unapologetically decadent.
Dessert was a fitting finale. The Chenapoda (sweet local cheese) was dense, caramelised and maybe a better and desi version of cheesecake. The Rasagola — with its signature light brown hue — was soft, spongy and beautifully restrained in sweetness. Dravida Utkala Banga isn’t just a restaurant — it’s a love-letter to home, plated for a new city to discover.
₹500 onwards for two. At Manikonda.
