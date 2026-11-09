Hyderabad’s culinary gem opens a stunning outpost in Cyberabad

"Where can I get the best biryani?” is a question you may have faced, whether you’ve called Hyderabad home for a month, or a lifetime. While answers to the harmless query quickly turn into heated debates, there is one spot that features in every conversation without fail.
Hotel Shadab at Charminar has attracted patrons for nearly four decades now. In an upgraded avatar, the legacy eatery has recently opened its doors to folks in Cyberabad, much to the joy of residents and professionals alike. A swanky coffee station, and display full of baked goods greeted us in the elegant new location, much to our surprise. The three-floor space hosts a café on the ground floor, family seating on the first, and a fine-dining section, Aiwan-e-Khas, on the second.
At Aiwan-e-Khas, we walked past a marble fountain to find ourselves in a Sheesh Mahal-inspired space, with traditional Thikri mirror work adorning the interiors. Reminiscent of Indian palaces featuring the craftsmanship that involves placing individually cut mirror pieces into intricate patterns, the splendid interiors had us gob-smacked.
As crystal chandeliers gently swayed, doubling up as wind chimes, we had our first sip of the Hyderabadi marag. The rich, creamy stew had a surprising spice to it, owing to the use of black pepper — an addition made to the recipe in the colder months.
The Banjara kebab came next, straight out of the tandoor. While a blend of robust spices hit our palates on the first bite, a deep, smoky flavour came through soon after.
The Hari mirch gosht fry came in next. We gently scooped out the soft meat from the ribs and paired it with the semi-dry spice mix. The succulent meat was drenched in an addictive mix of spices and aromatics. The de-seeded, fried green chillies stuffed with the spice mix made the dish a must-try.
If you asked us, we’d say that the best biryani needs to feel like a warm hug, irrespective of what ingredients, spices or cooking techniques go into it. Hotel Shadab’s biryani has been just that for scores of Hyderabadis. So when it arrives in a pretty brass pot, make sure to put the cutlery aside, roll up your sleeves, and dig in, old-school style. We’re happy to report that the rich, aromatic biryani flavours unique to the establishment have been consistent at the new outpost as well. We made our way downstairs to the café, to commence the quintessentially Hyderabadi chai-post-biryani ritual. The velvety Irani chai, coupled with warm Osmania biscuits was all we needed before heading home for a fat nap.
Meal for two: `1,200++. 12 pm to 11.30 pm. At Gachibowli.