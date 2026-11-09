Hyderabad’s culinary gem opens a stunning outpost in Cyberabad

"Where can I get the best biryani?” is a question you may have faced, whether you’ve called Hyderabad home for a month, or a lifetime. While answers to the harmless query quickly turn into heated debates, there is one spot that features in every conversation without fail.

Hotel Shadab brings its iconic biryani and regal dining experience to Cyberabad

Hotel Shadab at Charminar has attracted patrons for nearly four decades now. In an upgraded avatar, the legacy eatery has recently opened its doors to folks in Cyberabad, much to the joy of residents and professionals alike. A swanky coffee station, and display full of baked goods greeted us in the elegant new location, much to our surprise. The three-floor space hosts a café on the ground floor, family seating on the first, and a fine-dining section, Aiwan-e-Khas, on the second.

At Aiwan-e-Khas, we walked past a marble fountain to find ourselves in a Sheesh Mahal-inspired space, with traditional Thikri mirror work adorning the interiors. Reminiscent of Indian palaces featuring the craftsmanship that involves placing individually cut mirror pieces into intricate patterns, the splendid interiors had us gob-smacked.

As crystal chandeliers gently swayed, doubling up as wind chimes, we had our first sip of the Hyderabadi marag. The rich, creamy stew had a surprising spice to it, owing to the use of black pepper — an addition made to the recipe in the colder months.