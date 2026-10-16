Celebrate Navratri with a gourmet thali that redefines fasting at this hotel in Hyderabad

Navratri is a time for celebration, prayer and plenty of festive cheer, but keeping up with the festivities calls for a meal that is both nourishing and filling. Viva at Vivanta Hyderabad’s Navratri thali makes a case for fasting food that doesn’t compromise on flavour, bringing together familiar vrat staples with a touch of indulgence.

Indulge in a Navratri thali that blends tradition with gourmet flair at Viva, Vivanta Hyderabad

The meal began with a selection of fresh seasonal fruits, including papaya, apples and pears, offering a refreshing start. The kesariya dry fruit lassi was thick and creamy without being overly sweet, allowing the gentle tartness of the yoghurt to come through. Dahi is an essential part of a fasting meal, and this one makes for a a welcome addition. The Kali mirch ghee roast makhana was buttery, with a lovely toastiness and a hint of pepper that keeps every bite interesting. Meanwhile, the Paneer jeera kali mirch was soft and decadent, though a few pieces could do with a lighter hand on the salt.

The Kacche kela mewa ki tikki was a welcome change of pace. Made with raw banana, the soft, substantial tikki lends some heft to the spread, making it one of the more filling starters. For the main course, the Aloo kand rasawala is a mild potato curry with a subtle tomato tang. Paired with the Kuttu ki poori, made from buckwheat flour, it was one of our favourites on the thali. The poori complemented the curry beautifully, making for a comforting combination that is hard to resist. The Sabudana khichdi, meanwhile, earns its place as the centrepiece. Dotted with crunchy peanuts and fragrant with curry leaves, it is hearty, flavourful and satisfying.

Dessert was where the meal truly shone. The Ras malai was delicate, floral and wonderfully soft, with a milky richness. The Badam halwa, however, was the showstopper. Unusually creamy, without the graininess often associated with halwa, it was rich with almonds and the unmistakable flavour of pure ghee. With its balance of comforting classics and indulgent finishes, this festive thali makes fasting feel like a celebration in itself.

On till Oct 20. Meal for one: Rs 1,750++.7.30 pm onwards.

At Begumpet.