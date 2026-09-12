This leisurely south Indian brunch in Hyderabad celebrates regional flavours, hearty classics and nostalgic desserts

The Saturday South Indian Brunch at Golkonda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur, is the kind of meal that you want to slow down and savour every bite of. Showcasing flavours from across the southern states, the buffet combines beloved comfort foods with restaurant-style finesse, making for a feast that is both indulgent and familiar.

Showcasing flavours from across the southern states, making for a feast that is both indulgent and familiar

The experience began with a refreshing glass of Vasant neer. Lightly sweet coconut water paired with a slice of lemon, it was cooling, hydrating and the perfect way to prepare the palate for the courses ahead.