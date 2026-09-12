This leisurely south Indian brunch in Hyderabad celebrates regional flavours, hearty classics and nostalgic desserts

The Saturday South Indian Brunch at Golkonda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur, is the kind of meal that you want to slow down and savour every bite of. Showcasing flavours from across the southern states, the buffet combines beloved comfort foods with restaurant-style finesse, making for a feast that is both indulgent and familiar.
The experience began with a refreshing glass of Vasant neer. Lightly sweet coconut water paired with a slice of lemon, it was cooling, hydrating and the perfect way to prepare the palate for the courses ahead.
Among the starters, the Mirpakai bhajji stood out immediately. The large chillies, coated in a crisp batter and deep-fried to perfection, were stuffed with freshly chopped onions dusted with chilli powder. Crunchy on the outside and juicy within, it was a simple yet deeply satisfying snack. Equally memorable was the Chaapa vepudu. The fish was delicately cooked, flaking apart at the touch of a fork, while a sweet-and-tangy marinade lent it layers of flavour without overwhelming its natural freshness. The Kodi chukka was another highlight. This dry chicken preparation delivered robust spice and plenty of character, with fragrant curry leaves adding depth and aroma.
The centrepiece of the meal arrived in the form of a generous thali. Thick, flaky and buttery Malabar parottas were served alongside an array of accompaniments including gutti vankaya, bendakai vepudu, kodi kurma and muddapappu. The gutti vankaya featured tender eggplants cooked until soft, with a rich, nutty filling. The bendakai vepudu offered a delightful contrast with its crunchy texture and coconut-forward flavours. The kodi kurma brought succulent pieces of chicken in a flavourful gravy, while the comforting muddapappu rounded out the platter beautifully. We also sampled the Chintapandu pulihora and Kodi pulao, both of which were packed with flavour and complemented the rest of the meal well.
No south Indian feast is complete without dessert, and the platter of Cham cham, Mysore pak, Halwa and Payasam ensured a sweet ending. While each dessert had its merits, the payasam emerged as the favourite. Delicate, velvety coconut milk gently sweetened with jaggery, it was comforting in the way only a traditional dessert can be, leaving us with the perfect final memory of a satisfying brunch.
Meal for one: INR 2,499++. 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Hitech City.