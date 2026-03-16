Telugu feasts have a new address with delicious seafood and desserts at Hitech City

Chaotic Sundays are the norm when we’re out with family. Be it the incessant shopping trips, or after-movie hunger pangs, one needs a fool-proof restaurant to manage everyone’s cravings after a long day of fun.

Savour authentic South Indian flavours at HITEC City's newest dining spot

On these days, a south Indian place not too far away from the cacophony of the city is a welcome call. This week, we checked out one such spot, right in the middle of HITEC City that pandered to our south Indian taste buds.

Am Aha Kitchen and Bar is rooted, yet light on the senses. Dark wood furnishings, combined with airy woven rattan light fixtures completed the multi-level space. The rooftop space is stunning, giving one an aerial view of the glitzy neighbourhood.

We settled in and checked out the menu printed onto place mats. Wasting no time, we started off with the Melon majaka, a watermelon lime and mint cooler that instantly gave us respite from the cruel heat. We started with the Kodi karam chips, thin slices of chicken batter-fried and topped with an addictive spice mix. With a satisfying crisp in every bite, this one is a must-try at the restaurant.

The Loose prawns were a hit too, tossed in coconut oil and topped with fried green chillies, the hint of coconut in every bite made the dish addictive. Those who love their fish can try the Spicy fish tikka straight out of the tandoor. Served with a cooling mint chutney, the bite-sized pieces were delicious.

Soon, we looked over the menu and found the signature specials at the spot. We tried the Kalchatti currie first, served in chicken and lamb variants. We called for the chicken, and in came a sizzling pot of curry, straight off the fire, still boiling hot with steam and bubbles in tow. We paired the zingy curry with a serving of pooris and were instantly transported to festive days at home, where the iconic pairing makes its appearance.