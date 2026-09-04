This new spot in Hyderabad celebrates chocolate in its truest form

With a goal to bring out chocolate’s inherent nature, Hyderabad’s newest dessert spot is a haven for those with a sweet tooth. Inspired by the concept of Svabhava, Saints Chocolate takes an ingredient-forward approach, allowing the natural character of every cocoa bean to shine through its decadent desserts.
We started with the Hot chocolate, the perfect beverage to combat the dreariness outside. Thick, creamy and not overly sweet, every warm sip felt indulgent without becoming overwhelming.
We were also in for a pleasant surprise when the establishment’s best-seller, the Signature Grand Cru Madagascar, graced our table. A chocolate entremet with a light mousse encased in a hardened chocolate shell shaped like a cocoa bean, it was a luxurious sweet treat. From the airy mousse and cocoa dusting to the chocolate shell embellished with gold leaf, every element came together beautifully. The mousse was light, slightly tart and, importantly, not excessively sweet, making each bite feel balanced.
We also tried the Croclairs, a clever cross between a croissant and an éclair. The Orange zest croclair, made with flaky puff pastry and a white chocolate and orange filling, offered the best of both worlds. The bright, fruity tang of orange offset the richness of the buttery pastry and white chocolate. The Pecan praline croclair was also enjoyable, pairing brown-butter chocolate cream with pecan-jaggery praline and a flaky chocolate puff pastry.
For those who prefer sweeter desserts, the Caramel brownie is fudgy, topped with a rich caramel glaze, was decadent, gooey, unapologetically sweet and indulgent.We rounded things off with an assortment of bonbons, each bite-sized confection featuring a rich chocolate shell and a flavourful, creamy filling.
Our personal favourites were the coffee and Guntur kaaram flavours, which offered an interesting contrast of familiar richness and a hint of spice. All in all, Saints Chocolate understands exactly what its hero ingredient brings to the table, allowing chocolate to take centre stage in every creation.
Meal for two: `600++. 11 am to 9 pm. Banjara Hills.