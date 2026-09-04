This new spot in Hyderabad celebrates chocolate in its truest form

With a goal to bring out chocolate’s inherent nature, Hyderabad’s newest dessert spot is a haven for those with a sweet tooth. Inspired by the concept of Svabhava, Saints Chocolate takes an ingredient-forward approach, allowing the natural character of every cocoa bean to shine through its decadent desserts.

With chocolate making an appearance in every dessert, there is plenty to choose from

We started with the Hot chocolate, the perfect beverage to combat the dreariness outside. Thick, creamy and not overly sweet, every warm sip felt indulgent without becoming overwhelming.