What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 11 and September 17

Here's a list of shows and experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 11 and September 17
Things to do in Hyderabad

1. Race against time

Race against time
Race against time

September 11 | Panjagutta

Set against the backdrop of a traditional boat race, Mandaadi follows a high-stakes battle and a quest for redemption. The film stars Soori and Suhas.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Table for two

Table for two
Table for two

On till Sept 30 | HITEC City

Indulge in a Signature Set Lunch where sushi, dim sum and other east Asian delights take the spotlight.

Prices start at `1,313++. 12 pm to 12 am. At KOKO Hyderabad.

3. Stories galore

Stories galore
Stories galore

September 13 | Madhapur

Johnny Ka Sandesh is where comedian Sandesh Johnny entertains with anecdotes and hilarious observations for an evening of relentless laughter.

Tickets start at `249. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.

4. Rock with it

Rock with it
Rock with it

September 12 | Banjara Hills

Enjoy an evening of pop and alternative rock at OG Saturday featuring Sunny Ebenezar, presenting contemporary sound and live instrumentation.

Tickets start at `299. 7.30 pm. At Audiocup Coffeehouse.

5. Laugh out loud

Laugh out loud
Laugh out loud

September 13 | Gachibowli

Namak Kam Hai is comedian Vidit Sharma’s personal catharsis as he takes you through his worldview with plenty of laughs along the way.

Tickets start at `499. 9.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

6. For the soul

For the soul
For the soul

September 12 | Gachibowli

KASYAP Live promises an electrifying night of high-energy vocals and crowd-favourites.

Tickets start at `499. 8.30 pm. At Heart Cup Coffee.

7. Comic genius

Comic genius
Comic genius

September 12 | Gachibowli

Mayank Parakh presents Marwadi Dreams, a show that follows a boy's pursuit of his dream and all the ups and downs that come with it.

Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 11 and September 17
This new spot in Hyderabad celebrates chocolate in its truest form
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