What's up Hyderabad: Events between September 11 and September 17

September 11 | Panjagutta
Set against the backdrop of a traditional boat race, Mandaadi follows a high-stakes battle and a quest for redemption. The film stars Soori and Suhas.
In theatres. Details: Online.
On till Sept 30 | HITEC City
Indulge in a Signature Set Lunch where sushi, dim sum and other east Asian delights take the spotlight.
Prices start at `1,313++. 12 pm to 12 am. At KOKO Hyderabad.
September 13 | Madhapur
Johnny Ka Sandesh is where comedian Sandesh Johnny entertains with anecdotes and hilarious observations for an evening of relentless laughter.
Tickets start at `249. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.
September 12 | Banjara Hills
Enjoy an evening of pop and alternative rock at OG Saturday featuring Sunny Ebenezar, presenting contemporary sound and live instrumentation.
Tickets start at `299. 7.30 pm. At Audiocup Coffeehouse.
September 13 | Gachibowli
Namak Kam Hai is comedian Vidit Sharma’s personal catharsis as he takes you through his worldview with plenty of laughs along the way.
Tickets start at `499. 9.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
September 12 | Gachibowli
KASYAP Live promises an electrifying night of high-energy vocals and crowd-favourites.
Tickets start at `499. 8.30 pm. At Heart Cup Coffee.
September 12 | Gachibowli
Mayank Parakh presents Marwadi Dreams, a show that follows a boy's pursuit of his dream and all the ups and downs that come with it.
Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.