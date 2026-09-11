Seasonal comfort meets creative flavours in this monsoon menu

It’s monsoon in Hyderabad. Cloudy skies, puddle-lined streets and the distant rumble of thunder — the perfect weather for a hot beverage, crispy snacks and a cosy corner to settle into. Offering just that, the monsoon menu at Kissa brings together some comforting seasonal favourites with a special twist.

From spiced punugulu to decadent slab cake, Kissa’s monsoon spread reimagines familiar favourites for the season’s gloomiest evenings

With smooth jazz filling the establishment’s cosy interiors, we settled in with the Monsoon Malabar pour-over. The medium-light roast was pleasant and easy to sip on, with low acidity and a lingering earthy finish that made for a comforting start to the meal. Next came the Lychee matcha latte, which struck a lovely balance between creamy and light. The fruity freshness of lychee complemented the earthy notes of matcha beautifully, making it an ideal accompaniment to a warm, crispy snack.