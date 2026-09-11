Seasonal comfort meets creative flavours in this monsoon menu

It’s monsoon in Hyderabad. Cloudy skies, puddle-lined streets and the distant rumble of thunder — the perfect weather for a hot beverage, crispy snacks and a cosy corner to settle into. Offering just that, the monsoon menu at Kissa brings together some comforting seasonal favourites with a special twist.
With smooth jazz filling the establishment’s cosy interiors, we settled in with the Monsoon Malabar pour-over. The medium-light roast was pleasant and easy to sip on, with low acidity and a lingering earthy finish that made for a comforting start to the meal. Next came the Lychee matcha latte, which struck a lovely balance between creamy and light. The fruity freshness of lychee complemented the earthy notes of matcha beautifully, making it an ideal accompaniment to a warm, crispy snack.
To fulfil that very craving, out came the House spiced chicken punugulu. A creative take on the regional classic, the dish stayed true to the elements that make punugulu such a beloved snack. Crisp on the outside and soft within, the bite-sized fritters were generously sprinkled with kaaram podi and served alongside a tangy mint chutney. It had everything one would enjoy in a traditional plate of punugulu, with the bonus of tender, meaty goodness.
We also tried the Street-style chicken fried rice, a generous serving piled high with fluffy rice and juicy chicken. Topped with a fried egg and roasted peanuts, the dish brought plenty of flavour and a gentle hint of spice to the table. The combination of textures, from the soft rice and chicken to the crunch of roasted peanuts and the richness of the egg, made it a satisfying, hearty plate.
To end the meal, we opted for the London slab cake. Rich and indulgent, the cake featured distinct, defined layers, each soft and perfectly complemented by a smooth ganache. The mild bitterness of the dark chocolate poured over the slice cut through the cake’s sweetness, creating a well-balanced, but at the same time, indulgent dessert.
From savoury snacks and comforting plates to creamy, refreshing beverages and decadent desserts, Kissa’s monsoon menu captures the spirit of a rainy day in Hyderabad in all its gloomy glory.
Meal for two: `1,600++. 8 am to 11 pm. At Jubilee Hills.