This new cocktail menu turns flavour experiments into surprising hits in Begumpet

Sometimes you look at a menu and get completely baffled by the drink pairings, ingredients that don’t seem like they should work with alcohol, and flavours you simply can’t fathom. But that’s never really been a problem at Oxymorons. Their experiments are made to surprise, and more importantly, actually hit. That’s what their first menu proved, and this time around, we were back for more.

A bookshelf-hidden Begumpet bar doubles down on daring flavour mash-ups

This week, when we headed to the bar behind the bookshelf to try their new menu, and our hopes were high. We started with Clearly misunderstood — dondakaya, rice vinegar and green chilli with tequila, it was Oxymorons’ take on a picante. Unlike anything we’ve generally tasted, it had a crisp, clean flavour profile, finished with a dirty, savoury rim that adds just the right amount of pizzazz.