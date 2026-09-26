Inside Indian Accent Mumbai’s nostalgic new monsoon tasting menu

The monsoon is a convenient season for a restaurant to build a menu around. There is corn, there is mango, there is the collective memory of eating something hot and fried while it rains outside. Indian Accent Mumbai has gathered most of the expected references for its new seasonal tasting menu, then given them a seat at the fine-dining table.

Here’s our review of Indian Accent Mumbai’s new monsoon menu

The meal starts with Kadhi Kachori, Delhi Papdi Chaat and Pao Bhaji. In practice, the pleasure depends on how much you enjoy seeing familiar things rearranged. The kadhi kachori comes with snap melon; the chaat gets kachalu; the pao bhaji is finished with masala onion. The restaurant has a fondness for this kind of recognition game, where the diner is invited to identify the original dish beneath the intervention.