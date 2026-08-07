Messed up your pancakes? Turn it into this Austrian delicacy

How to make Kaiserschmarrn at home?

Even though the name might sound heavy, the recipe is simple and easy to make. Mix egg yolks, milk, flour, vanilla, sugar and salt into a batter. Beat egg whites till you get the stiff peak consistency. Fold the whites into the batter. Melt butter on a pan. Pour the batter to make a pancake. Cook it as you would have cooked a pancake, at least 4-5 minutes on each side. Then tear the pancake into pieces. Sprinkle sugar and caramelize it. Once done, dust it with icing sugar and serve with fruit compote of your choice. This dessert is definitely heavy and sweet and thus occasional consumption is preferred rather than regularizing it as part of your diet.