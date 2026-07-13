Authentic Goan Vindaloo doesn’t contain potatoes: Here’s why

The Goan Vindaloo is well-known for its spicy taste, but there is one misconception about this dish. Many people think that potatoes are a very important part of the dish due to the word 'aloo.' The truth is that Goan vindaloo does not have any potatoes in it. The origin of this dish is from the Portuguese recipe called 'Carne de Vinha d'Alhos,' which means meat with wine and garlic marinade. Over time, the recipe was adapted in Goa using local ingredients, while a linguistic misunderstanding led many restaurants to spike the Indian version with spuds.

Why authentic Goan Vindaloo never had potatoes

The origins of vindaloo can be traced back to when the Portuguese arrived in Goa in the 16th Century. With them, they brought Carne de Vinha d'Alhos, which is the method of marinating meat in wine, vinegar, garlic, thyme, paprika, red pepper paste, and cloves. By using this sour technique of cooking, it was possible to soften the meat without any vegetable ingredients.