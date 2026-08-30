5 easy immunity-booster soup recipes for monsoon

Comforting, anti-inflammatory soups made with everyday ingredients to keep you warm, nourished and resilient through the rainy months
5 easy immunity-booster soup recipes to make this monsoon season
Monsoon season is the perfect time to trade heavy, complicated meals for simple, soul-soothing broths

As rainy days roll in and temperatures drop, few things offer comfort quite like a warm bowl of fresh soup. Monsoon season is the perfect time to trade heavy, complicated meals for simple, soul-soothing broths that come together in minutes. These five easy soup recipes rely on everyday ingredients and minimal prep, giving you maximum cozy comfort with zero hassle when the rain starts pouring.

Monsoon Health Guide: Simple homemade soups to beat the chill

1. Turmeric Ginger Carrot Soup

5 easy immunity-booster soup recipes to make this monsoon season 
Turmeric Ginger Carrot Soup

Ingredients: 1 cup chopped carrots, 1 cup veggie broth, 1 tsp turmeric, ½ tsp grated ginger, 1 tsp olive oil and salt + pepper.

Method: Sauté carrots, add broth along with the spices and simmer for 10 mins. Blend everything and sprinkle black pepper to boost turmeric absorption.

2. Lemon Chickpea Detox Soup

5 easy immunity-booster soup recipes to make this monsoon season 
Lemon Chickpea Detox Soup

Ingredients: ½ cup chickpeas, 1 cup spinach, 1 cup veggie broth, juice of ½ lemon, ¼ tsp cumin and salt.

Method: Heat the broth before adding chickpeas, spices and stirring in spinach and lemon. Add a pinch of turmeric for extra anti-inflammatory benefits and its ready to serve.

3. Garlic Ginger Miso Soup

5 easy immunity-booster soup recipes to make this monsoon season 
Garlic Ginger Miso Soup

Ingredients: 1 tbsp miso paste, 1 cup hot water, ½ tsp grated ginger, 1 garlic clove, ¼ cup tofu cubes and green onions.

Method: Dissolve miso in hot water without boiling it as heat destroys probiotic benefits. Add finelt chopped ginger, garlic, tofu and green onions and its done.

4. Sweet Potato Coconut Curry Soup

5 easy immunity-booster soup recipes to make this monsoon season 
Sweet Potato Coconut Curry Soup

Ingredients: 1 cup sweet potato cubes, ½ cup veggie broth, ¼ cup light coconut milk, ½ tsp curry powder and salt

Method: Simmer potatoes in the broth and then add coconut milk and curry power before blending into a smooth soup. Finish with lime juice.

5. Spinach Green Immunity Soup

5 easy immunity-booster soup recipes to make this monsoon season 
Spinach Green Immunity Soup

Ingredients: 1 cup spinach, ½ cup zucchini, 1 cup veggie broth, 1 garlic clove, 1 tbsp lemon juice and salt.

Method: Cook zucchini in the broth for 5 mins and add spinach, let it simmer and blend until silky. Add fresh parsley or cilantro for extra detox benefits.

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5 easy immunity-booster soup recipes to make this monsoon season
Monsoon health guide: Five simple ways to boost immunity and stay healthy
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