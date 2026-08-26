Monsoon health guide: Five simple ways to boost immunity and stay healthy

Common issues during monsoon include colds, coughs, sore throats, fungal infections on the skin, stomach upsets, and vector-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria. Joint stiffness and low energy are also frequent complaints. None of these are inevitable. They simply remind us that the season asks for a little more care. Here are five practical ways to support your body through the rains:

Avoid raw and opt for foods that are easy to digest, such as khichdi, warm soups, steamed vegetables and freshly prepared rotis. Reduce heavy, oily, cold or leftover food. A robust digestive system serves as your primary defence against seasonal infections.

Wet socks, damp clothes and walking through puddles create the perfect environment for fungal infections and chills. Change out of wet clothes quickly, keep your feet clean and dry, and avoid sitting in air-conditioning with damp hair or clothes.

Start your day with warm water and a pinch of turmeric or ginger. Include garlic, tulsi, and seasonal fruits in moderation to train the immune system to fight infections. These small additions help the body stay resilient without the need for complicated remedies.