Six foods that can support healthy lungs during cold and flu season

We all know by now that our body is made up of trillions of cells. What we sometimes forget is that every single one of those cells needs the right amount of oxygen, every moment, to work the way it should. Winter is on its way, and with it come the usual colds, coughs, and flu-like symptoms that put extra pressure on our lungs.
When the lungs are struggling because of infection or pollution, the amount of oxygen we take in drops. If carbon dioxide stays in the system too long, whether from a lung issue or simply from shallow breathing, it can leave us feeling tired, drowsy, light-headed, or dizzy. Low oxygen affects every organ because every cell depends on it. We can go a few days without food or water, but not without oxygen. That is why it is called prana, our life force. Learning pranayama and a few simple breathing exercises trains the lungs to use oxygen more efficiently. Alongside that, certain everyday foods can gently support lung function and help the body stay stronger through the colder months. Here are a few foods that I find especially useful:
Beetroot: Beetroot is rich in natural nitrates that the body converts into nitric oxide. This helps blood vessels relax and improves oxygen delivery to the tissues, including the lungs. One small raw or lightly steamed beetroot, or a small glass of fresh beetroot juice a few times a week, can make a noticeable difference in how efficiently the body uses oxygen.
Thyme: This humble herb eases chest tightness and congestion, thanks to thymol, a natural compound that works as an expectorant and has antiseptic qualities. Take one tablespoon of fresh thyme, boil it in 300 ml of water for about 10 minutes, strain, and sip. It soothes the throat and gives the lungs a little extra support.
Nigella seeds: These small seeds are rich in antioxidants such as thymoquinone and carvacrol. They help strengthen immunity and have natural anti-histamine effects that can calm allergic reactions, which is especially helpful if you deal with asthma or seasonal sensitivity. Simply take one teaspoon of nigella seeds with any meal.
Bromelain: This enzyme comes from pineapple and carries anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the lungs while also supporting digestion. Two slices of fresh pineapple each day can give you a good amount, or you can consider a supplement after checking with your healthcare provider.
Turmeric: The active compound curcumin is well known for its strong anti-inflammatory action. It helps calm irritation in the airways and supports clearer breathing. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to warm water or milk along with a pinch of black pepper (which helps absorption), or include it in everyday cooking.
Broccoli / Brussels sprouts: These and other cruciferous vegetables contain sulforaphane, a compound that supports the body’s natural detox pathways and helps protect lung tissue from oxidative stress. Steaming or lightly cooking a small portion a few times a week keeps the beneficial compounds intact and makes it easy to digest.
Breathing remains your most powerful tool for better lung function, stronger immunity, and smoother healing. Nasal breathing particularly produces nitric oxide in the sinuses that widens blood vessels, boosts oxygen uptake in the lungs, improves circulation, and offers mild antimicrobial protection. Slow, steady nostril breathing maximises its release, supporting clearer energy, better lung function, and healthier cells compared to mouth breathing. Adding these foods into your routine gives the lungs extra support from the inside.