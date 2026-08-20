Six foods that can support healthy lungs during cold and flu season

We all know by now that our body is made up of trillions of cells. What we sometimes forget is that every single one of those cells needs the right amount of oxygen, every moment, to work the way it should. Winter is on its way, and with it come the usual colds, coughs, and flu-like symptoms that put extra pressure on our lungs.

Want healthier lungs? Add these six foods to your diet

When the lungs are struggling because of infection or pollution, the amount of oxygen we take in drops. If carbon dioxide stays in the system too long, whether from a lung issue or simply from shallow breathing, it can leave us feeling tired, drowsy, light-headed, or dizzy. Low oxygen affects every organ because every cell depends on it. We can go a few days without food or water, but not without oxygen. That is why it is called prana, our life force. Learning pranayama and a few simple breathing exercises trains the lungs to use oxygen more efficiently. Alongside that, certain everyday foods can gently support lung function and help the body stay stronger through the colder months. Here are a few foods that I find especially useful:

Beetroot: Beetroot is rich in natural nitrates that the body converts into nitric oxide. This helps blood vessels relax and improves oxygen delivery to the tissues, including the lungs. One small raw or lightly steamed beetroot, or a small glass of fresh beetroot juice a few times a week, can make a noticeable difference in how efficiently the body uses oxygen.