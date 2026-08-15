Five simple moves to strengthen your pelvic muscles

The pelvic region is simply the space between your hips, and keeping it strong matters more than most people realise. It supports women through childbirth, helps men maintain good prostate health, and protects the spine and the organs that sit in that area. Today so many of us feel discomfort in this region because of how we live. Long hours of sitting, chairs that keep us in unnatural positions, very soft mattresses, and Western toilets have all played a part. Our parents and grandparents used Indian toilets that required squatting. They sat on the floor far more often and ate meals cross-legged in Sukhasana. Those simple daily habits kept the pelvic muscles contracting and relaxing, which is exactly how they grow stronger.
When we stop using these muscles, they weaken. During pregnancy, if the womb becomes heavier and the pelvic floor cannot support the weight, it can start to drop. That may lead to pain, bleeding, irregular cycles, and loss of elasticity. Extra belly fat and natural ageing can also reduce strength. This was for women, but it’s equally important for men as well because a weak pelvic floor will affect prostate health and the urinary tract as well; even holding urine for long periods will weaken the bladder and the surrounding muscles. It is far better to go when you feel the urge.
Weak pelvic muscles are linked to bladder problems, prostate issues, and urinary incontinence, the need to pass urine often, even at night, or the inability to hold it. In some cases leaking can begin. That is why both lifestyle and targeted movement matter. Let’s use the below tools to strengthen the pelvic floor.
Squats: Go as low as you comfortably can. Each deep squat helps clench and strengthen the pelvic floor.
Kegels: Sit tall. Imagine you are mid-stream and gently stop the flow by contracting those muscles. Do not practise this while actually urinating after the first time, as it can lead to incomplete emptying and raise the risk of infection. Simply identify the right muscles, squeeze, hold for 10 seconds, and release. Repeat three times. As you improve, work up to 15–20 seconds. Stay consistent but never force it.
Bridge pose: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Lift your hips slowly while gently drawing the pelvic floor upward. Hold for a few breaths, then lower the hips with control. Repeat 8–10 times.
Bird-dog: Start on all fours. Extend one arm and the opposite leg while keeping the pelvic floor lightly engaged. Hold briefly, return, and switch sides. This trains stability through the whole core and pelvis.
Standing pelvic tilts: Stand with feet hip-width apart. Slowly tilt the pelvis forward and backward, noticing how the lower abdomen and pelvic floor engage as one. Keep the movement unhurried and stay mindful of that link.
Kegels also contribute to a more satisfying intimate life. Enhanced blood flow and circulation through the pelvic region assist women in regaining strength and firmness after childbirth. For men experiencing erectile challenges, the better circulation can support stronger, more sustained erections.
Every region of the body serves a role. When we nourish it properly and move with purpose, it keeps supporting us. Begin these simple practices today.