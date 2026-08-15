Five simple moves to strengthen your pelvic muscles

Weak pelvic muscles are linked to bladder problems, prostate issues, and urinary incontinence, the need to pass urine often, even at night, or the inability to hold it. In some cases leaking can begin. That is why both lifestyle and targeted movement matter. Let’s use the below tools to strengthen the pelvic floor.

Squats: Go as low as you comfortably can. Each deep squat helps clench and strengthen the pelvic floor.

Kegels: Sit tall. Imagine you are mid-stream and gently stop the flow by contracting those muscles. Do not practise this while actually urinating after the first time, as it can lead to incomplete emptying and raise the risk of infection. Simply identify the right muscles, squeeze, hold for 10 seconds, and release. Repeat three times. As you improve, work up to 15–20 seconds. Stay consistent but never force it.

Bridge pose: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Lift your hips slowly while gently drawing the pelvic floor upward. Hold for a few breaths, then lower the hips with control. Repeat 8–10 times.

Bird-dog: Start on all fours. Extend one arm and the opposite leg while keeping the pelvic floor lightly engaged. Hold briefly, return, and switch sides. This trains stability through the whole core and pelvis.

Standing pelvic tilts: Stand with feet hip-width apart. Slowly tilt the pelvis forward and backward, noticing how the lower abdomen and pelvic floor engage as one. Keep the movement unhurried and stay mindful of that link.