Travel is that beautiful escape we all look forward to, right? We pack our bags, leave the usual routine behind, and just want to relax, explore, and soak it all in. But nourishing food and a little movement don’t have to feel like extra work. Let’s look at some simple, doable travel tips to help you eat with care, keep your system feeling light, and still enjoy the journey.

Seven travel habits that help prevent bloating, constipation and low energy

Choose right: When we’re eating out, it’s so easy to reach for the fried, heavy, or heavily processed options. Try using the simple GPRS guide instead: grilled, poached, roasted or baked, steamed, sautéed or stir-fried. These methods keep the food lighter, support better digestion, and still let you enjoy the local flavours.

Start smart if the GPRS options aren’t available: Begin your meal with a cooked salad or a bowl of soup and then follow it up with a protein source to add satiety. That small step helps fill you gently so you naturally eat less of the heavier dishes that follow. Portion control becomes easier when you’re present and mindful with the meal.