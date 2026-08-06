Seven travel tips to improve digestion, boost energy and stay healthy on holiday

Travel is that beautiful escape we all look forward to, right? We pack our bags, leave the usual routine behind, and just want to relax, explore, and soak it all in. But nourishing food and a little movement don’t have to feel like extra work. Let’s look at some simple, doable travel tips to help you eat with care, keep your system feeling light, and still enjoy the journey.
Choose right: When we’re eating out, it’s so easy to reach for the fried, heavy, or heavily processed options. Try using the simple GPRS guide instead: grilled, poached, roasted or baked, steamed, sautéed or stir-fried. These methods keep the food lighter, support better digestion, and still let you enjoy the local flavours.
Start smart if the GPRS options aren’t available: Begin your meal with a cooked salad or a bowl of soup and then follow it up with a protein source to add satiety. That small step helps fill you gently so you naturally eat less of the heavier dishes that follow. Portion control becomes easier when you’re present and mindful with the meal.
Protect yourself from travel constipation: This is one of the most common travel complaints, and it often comes from too many processed foods and not enough fibre. Make a point of including a good portion of cooked vegetables (grilled, sautéed, stir-fried, or steamed) with your meals. Aim for at least a cup or a bowl, and try finishing the veggies first.
Drink your water: It’s easy to skip water when you’re trying to avoid frequent bathroom stops. But low water intake leads to dehydration and harder stools. Keep sipping throughout the day. Your body needs that steady flow to flush toxins and support healthy digestion.
Soften the impact of alcohol: If you’re having a drink, try a full glass of lemon water before you start, between drinks, and after the last one. It helps keep your system more alkaline and eases the load on your liver. Avoid drinking on an empty stomach.
Move a little every day: Just 15 minutes of something enjoyable (neat exercises; Tabata-style intervals; a brisk walk; a short jog; cycling; a few bodyweight exercises like push-ups, squats, burpees, etc; or even dancing in your room) can gently raise your metabolism and help everything settle better. Try at least to add a post-meal walk to settle the digestion.
Protect your sleep: Whether you’re at home or away, sleep is non-negotiable for how you feel the next day. When it gets cut short, energy drops, irritability rises, and the whole trip can start to feel harder. If nights run late, give yourself permission to sleep in and wake only when your body is ready.
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