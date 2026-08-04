Five simple daily habits to boost brain health and improve memory

Prioritise deep, restorative sleep: During quality sleep, your brain literally cleans itself. The glymphatic system opens pathways and flushes out waste. When sleep is short or restless, toxins build up and clarity suffers. Aim for seven to eight hours of good sleep. Create a wind-down routine. Dim lights, keep screens away, and practise a few minutes of deep breathing or gentle pranayama. Chronic stress also clouds the mind, so daily meditation or quiet breathing becomes non-negotiable.

Feed your brain essential fats: Omega-3 fatty acids are fuel for brain cells. Add soaked flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, or fatty fish to your meals. If these are missing from your plate, a good quality omega-3 supplement can help. Consistency matters more than perfection.

Make nuts and seeds a daily habit: A small handful of soaked almonds, walnuts, or mixed seeds gives your brain antioxidants, healthy fats, and vitamins. Keep a small jar on your table so you remember to take it every day.

Movement or activity: Exercise is one of the most powerful ways to protect and strengthen your brain. Regular movement increases blood flow, grows new brain cells, reduces stress, and improves memory and mood. Even a short daily walk or gentle stretch can clear mental fog and build long-term resilience. Start small and stay consistent and then increase the intensity of activity to add further benefits.