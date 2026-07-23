How to quit smoking naturally: Expert tips to beat nicotine cravings

I want to talk to you from the heart about something that affects so many of us. Many people have seen how harshly smoking hit people’s lungs. Particularly around the pandemic, people realised how much their smoking habit was hurting their lungs, damaging healthy cells, and even affecting the body at a DNA level, raising the risk of serious illnesses like cancer.

How to quit smoking step by step: Expert advice for long-term success

I know quitting isn’t easy. Many people try going cold turkey, but the strong cravings pull them back. I’ve walked this journey with many clients, and I’ve seen them succeed using different supportive approaches like counselling, hypnotherapy, nicotine gums, and gentle home strategies. Today, I want to share some of the simplest, most practical things that have genuinely helped people I’ve worked with. Here’s what I recommend:

Bring in healthy alternatives to break the habit: Instead of just fighting the urge, gently replace it. This could be picking up a hobby that keeps your hands and mind busy, like drawing, gardening, or even a short walk. You can also chew on natural spices like cardamom, ajwain (carom seeds), or fennel seeds. They change the taste in your mouth and help reduce the craving in a natural way.