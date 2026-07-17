Simple liver detox and wellness tips for the festive season

Move your body with love: Even 5 days a week, some form of movement makes a big difference. It boosts blood flow to the liver and keeps everything circulating better. You don’t need a strict gym session; dance like nobody’s watching at the parties! That counts too, and it’s way more fun.

Protect your sleep: This one’s close to my heart. While we sleep, our body does its deepest healing and detoxification work, including for the liver. Try to catch up on quality rest as much as you can during the week. Even if the nights get late sometimes, giving yourself permission to rest deeply on other days helps everything balance out.

You’ve got this. Celebrate fully, travel fully, love your people, and sprinkle in these small habits with kindness toward yourself. Your liver (and your whole body) will thank you.

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