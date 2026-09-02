World Coconut Day 2026: 5 desserts from around the world and how to make them at home

This dessert not only tastes good but is also aesthetic to look at with layers of steamed coconut milk mixture sitting on top of one another. Make sugar syrup. Combine rice flour and tapioca starch in a bowl. Add coconut milk and mix to create a smooth batter. Add the sugar syrup to this mixture and whisk until smooth. Add a pinch of salt. Divide this mixture into two bowls. In one bowl add pandan juice / extract and in the other bowl the mixture should be left as it is. Grease a heatproof tray or cake tin and place it over the steamer for 5 minutes. Pour a layer of the mixture and let it steam for 4-5 minutes. Pour the next layer and let it steam too. Continue this with alternating flavours till the entire batter is used. Remove the cake from the steamer and let it cool enabling it to become more flavourful and chewy. Cut it into any shape of your choice and serve.