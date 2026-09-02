World Coconut Day 2026: 5 desserts from around the world and how to make them at home

This World Coconut Day, bring the flavours of this all-rounder ingreidents to your kitchens by makignt hese five desserts from across the world. From Philippines to Latin America, from steamed cakes to desserts-in-a-glass, try them all.
This refreshing dessert is made with young coconut, pandan-flavoured jelly, sweetened cream and condensed milk. It is served chilled in a glass or jar and is a popular part of most festivals and celebrations. To make this dessert you need to mix water, sugar and agar-agar in a pan till it reaches boiling point. Add pandan extract to it. Pour the mixture to a dish and let the jelly set. In another bowl, combine condensed milk, cream, and evaporated milk. Add the pandan jelly to this mixture and chill for 2-4 hours before serving.
Found in Latin American countries like Colombia, Brazil and Mehico, the recipe might differ from place to place. However the main ingredients used are fresh grated coconut, spices, fruits, condensed milk and sugar. The standard recipe demands you to mix grated coconut, sugar, milk, butter, vanilla and salt in a saucepan and cook it over medium heat for 10-15 minutes. You may add an egg yolk but that is optional. Drop this mixture on a greased baking tray and bake for 10-15 minutes. Allow them to cool off completely before serving.
This dessert not only tastes good but is also aesthetic to look at with layers of steamed coconut milk mixture sitting on top of one another. Make sugar syrup. Combine rice flour and tapioca starch in a bowl. Add coconut milk and mix to create a smooth batter. Add the sugar syrup to this mixture and whisk until smooth. Add a pinch of salt. Divide this mixture into two bowls. In one bowl add pandan juice / extract and in the other bowl the mixture should be left as it is. Grease a heatproof tray or cake tin and place it over the steamer for 5 minutes. Pour a layer of the mixture and let it steam for 4-5 minutes. Pour the next layer and let it steam too. Continue this with alternating flavours till the entire batter is used. Remove the cake from the steamer and let it cool enabling it to become more flavourful and chewy. Cut it into any shape of your choice and serve.
An essential part of traditional Hawaiian cuisine, this coconut pudding like dessert is served chilled and cut in cubes. Mix cornstarch and water in a bowl until smooth. Pour coconut milk in a saucepan and add sugar and salt. Heat it over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Reduce the heat and whisk it till the consistency becomes thick, smooth and glossy. Pour this mixture into a greased dish and let it set for 2-3 hours. Cut it into small cubes and serve chilled.
This sweet rice cake in coconut milk is a Christmas tradition in Philippines, but can be made and eaten throughout the year. Preheat the oven at 180 degrees. In a bowl add rice flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl mix eggs, coconut milk and melted butter. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir till you have a lump-free batter. Pour this batter on the baking tray. Add salted egg and cheese on top (optional) and bake for 30-35 minutes. Do a butter brush and sprinkle grated coconut and sugar. Serve it warm with a hot beverage.