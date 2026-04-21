Maggi with milk: Might be the most 'illegal' recipe, but this Dutch influencer swears by it!

Cooking is a skill but making Maggi in Indian households is something that comes to us naturally. Every time starvation knocks at the door and the cook is not around, that yellow packet saves the day. However, would you ever try this beloved noodle with milk? While most of us are already grossed out with the combo, a Mumbai-based Dutch influencer swears by this creamy version, calling it the ultimate upgrade.

Maggi gets a twist: Would Indians accept this milky version?

In India, every hostel-goer has their core memory attached with this one yellow packet. The brand Maggi has been such a hype in India that people refer to almost all instant noodles as Maggi thinking that’s what a noodle is called. Over time, people have experimented with Maggi — adding corn, cheese, chicken, and more to give the OG version a twist.

But even with all these variations, the basic method hasn’t really changed. We take the cube of noodle cake and break it into hot boiling water and mix the masalas as the noodle gets soft. Simple, familiar, and homely!

Now breaking all the barriers, a Mumbai-based Dutch influencer, Ivana Perkovic has decided to do something illegal by preparing maggi with milk. Taking to her Instagram she shared the so-called ‘illegal’ steps and said, “An Indian taught me how to make the most illegal food in India. This is the part where it gets illegal because we are going to use instead of regular water.”