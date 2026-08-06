Water bath: What is the French Bain-marie cooking technique?

If you see a rounded vessel on the stove or induction, where the bottom half is full of water and on it lays another small vessel with ingredients being slow cooked, then you are witnessing the water bath cooking technique. While in local language it is called a water bath, for those who refer it by its technical name may also use the French Bain- Marie technique. Here, food is cooked through a layer of water which acts as a buffer to the heat source rather than exposing the food directly to the heat.
The water bath method has two variations. First, the oven water bath where a baking dish filled with to-be-cooked food is placed inside a larger vessel containing hot water. Second, the stovetop water bath where the smaller bowl is placed right above the larger vessel containing water but is not made to touch the surface directly. Using this method of cooking is not only sustainable but also yields great results. You get even cooking in a controlled temperature, the texture of the food is smooth, there are no cracks, items melt properly and the final output has improved consistency.
While it is definitely sustainable than many other methods, this also depends on how it is being actually used. Ideally, in this method there are low chances of food getting burnet and wasted. It also protects the cookware and doesn’t result in chipping or burnt bottoms. If you are preparing meals for a house party, then this is the best method to make larger quantity of food in batches. However, it may use a large quantity of water, although it can be re-used for other purposes. Oven water baths may take longer which means the usage of more energy and electricity. Thus, the method is a balanced way of cooking with its own pros and cons.
What can be made using the water bath technique?
Some of the most delicious desserts are made by using this technique. It ranges from the baked cheesecake, bread pudding, to custards and crème brulee. Savoury dishes like scrambled eggs, egg bites, and pates can be made as well. Water bath is also commonly a step in the larger scenario of preparing a dish. It is used to melt chocolate, hollandaise sauce, flavoured butter and more. It is commonly used in British, American, Italian, French and Japanese cuisine although most modern diners also make use of it.
How to succeed in the water bath technique?
If you want to achieve the best results by using this technique, then here are the tips you must keep in mind.
· Always use hot water but make sure that it’s not boiling water.
· Fill the water halfway through the larger vessel.
· Wrap aluminum foil if need be to prevent leakages.
· Do not allow the water to boil while the food is being cooked.
· Remove desserts from the water bath soon after it is done, so that it doesn’t overcook.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.