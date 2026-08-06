Water bath: What is the French Bain-marie cooking technique?

The water bath method has two variations. First, the oven water bath where a baking dish filled with to-be-cooked food is placed inside a larger vessel containing hot water. Second, the stovetop water bath where the smaller bowl is placed right above the larger vessel containing water but is not made to touch the surface directly. Using this method of cooking is not only sustainable but also yields great results. You get even cooking in a controlled temperature, the texture of the food is smooth, there are no cracks, items melt properly and the final output has improved consistency.

While it is definitely sustainable than many other methods, this also depends on how it is being actually used. Ideally, in this method there are low chances of food getting burnet and wasted. It also protects the cookware and doesn’t result in chipping or burnt bottoms. If you are preparing meals for a house party, then this is the best method to make larger quantity of food in batches. However, it may use a large quantity of water, although it can be re-used for other purposes. Oven water baths may take longer which means the usage of more energy and electricity. Thus, the method is a balanced way of cooking with its own pros and cons.