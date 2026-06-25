The rise of the themed supper clubs

The home chef revolution may have begun before the pandemic, but it truly found its footing afterward. Across cities, home kitchens transformed into dining rooms as people opened their doors to strangers, serving meals rooted in memory, heritage and personal stories.
Over time, these gatherings evolved. What began as simple meals became deeply researched explorations of regional cuisines, with every detail—from ingredients and crockery to music and decor—contributing to a sense of place.
Noida-based Nitika Sood Kuthiala’s Pahadi Pattal brings Himachali food traditions to her table, often serving seasonal dishes on sal leaf pattals. In Gurugram, Surabhi Bhandari’s Jeeman celebrates Jodhpuri Marwari cuisine through thoughtfully themed meals that routinely attract waiting lists. Sneha Saikia’s Table for Six in Chittaranjan Park introduces guests to Assamese food through intimate gatherings at home.
But increasingly, these tables are serving something beyond food.
When Gurugram-based creator Archit Agarwal hosted his first supper club in 2024, the idea was to take his food beyond Instagram and create a real-world experience around it. Today, his gatherings are among the city’s most sought-after, growing into themed experiences and collaborations.
The newer generation of supper clubs is taking this idea even further.
Another Gurugram-based couple, Akshit Harsh and Dhoorvi, host a gathering twice every month called At Ours. While it sits within the broad universe of supper clubs, Harsh is quick to point out that it is not a traditional chef-led dining experience.
“The food brings people to the table, but the real focus is on activity-led interactions,” he says. His observation feels particularly relevant today. Adults have countless places to eat, drink and spend an evening, yet very few spaces where genuine conversations can emerge naturally. At Ours attempts to create precisely that environment through quizzes, shared activities and a carefully curated guest list.
A similar thought underpins Akanksha Kasera’s The Other Seat. Started last year in Gurugram, the supper club was born from a simple realisation that making friends as an adult is surprisingly difficult. The premise is straightforward: come for the meal, stay for the person sitting across from you.
Recently, she hosted a singles-only table, where there were no promises of romance and no algorithms deciding compatibility. Just a table, a meal and a room full of people willing to show up. Some exchanged numbers, some went on dates afterward; many left with new friendships.
For years, conversations around food focused on authenticity, ingredients and technique. Those things still matter. But increasingly, supper clubs seem to be addressing a different hunger altogether.
In cities where people are more connected digitally than ever before, they are also often lonelier. The modern supper club is no longer simply about discovering a regional cuisine, it is about discovering people.
A stranger’s dining table has become one of the few remaining spaces where conversation is not rushed, where introductions are not transactional and where community can still form around something as elemental as sharing a meal. Maybe that is the real evolution of the supper club. The food gets us through the door. The connection is what keeps us coming back.