All you need to know about the Michelin-recognised chef selling chole bhature in Dubai

Indian-origin chef Pradeep Khullar has made waves across Dubai’s culinary landscape after leaving fine dining to sell chole bhature. Just days after his restaurant Nazaara was named among the Michelin Guide’s 2026 selections in October, Pradeep walked away from the high-pressure world of luxury dining. Partnering with Saubhagi Veer, he poured his personal savings into opening Bhaturewala on October 16, 2026. Located in a modest shop in Oud Metha, the venue trades without fancy seating or table service, serving authentic North Indian street food for AED 20 (approximately ₹520) per plate.
The move marks a deeply personal milestone for Pradeep, whose path to the kitchen was paved with immense hardship. In 1998, when he was just 15 years old, his father died of cancer, exhausting the family's savings. His mother worked a day job and managed a small tailoring boutique in Delhi’s Rohini to make ends meet. Unsure of his future and unable to afford a ₹400,000 university fee, Pradeep’s life pivoted when a friend handed him an unused hotel management form. He built a stellar career in top Indian kitchens like Indian Accent before relocating to Dubai in 2015.
Bhaturewala has rapidly gone viral, drawing crowds who patiently queue for over an hour outside the quiet back alley. To ensure uncompromised quality, Pradeep caps production at just 200 plates daily and cooks in small batches. Recalling a touching interaction, Pradeep shared how a customer who waited over an hour embraced him, saying, "No, this is pure love, man. Don't drop the quality. Continue with this."
When overcooked mutton curry was left in the kitchen during a busy service, Pradeep refused to sell it despite customer demand. "This is the only asset we have," Pradeep explained, reaffirming his dedication to quality.