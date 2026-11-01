All you need to know about the Michelin-recognised chef selling chole bhature in Dubai

Hour-long queues and uncompromising standards

Bhaturewala has rapidly gone viral, drawing crowds who patiently queue for over an hour outside the quiet back alley. To ensure uncompromised quality, Pradeep caps production at just 200 plates daily and cooks in small batches. Recalling a touching interaction, Pradeep shared how a customer who waited over an hour embraced him, saying, "No, this is pure love, man. Don't drop the quality. Continue with this."

When overcooked mutton curry was left in the kitchen during a busy service, Pradeep refused to sell it despite customer demand. "This is the only asset we have," Pradeep explained, reaffirming his dedication to quality.