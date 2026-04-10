Cooking against the clock of convenience in Chennai

There’s no front door at Da Box. You won’t find any moody lighting, curated playlists, or a host showing you to a table. As a cloud kitchen, the draw here is in the deliberate act of pre-ordering and waiting.

Good food takes time and this Chennai kitchen proves it

“People have forgotten the culture of waiting,” says chef-owner Nikhil Thambiraja Lamech. “Earlier, you had to wait for everything, movies, products, even food deliveries without tracking.” That thought stays with you even after the boxes finally show up. “I’d rather make 15 bibimbaps that are excellent than 500 burgers that are just average,” he elaborates.

Da Box itself began in 2020, at a moment when the hospitality industry had come to a standstill. Returning to Chennai after a stint abroad, he started small, cooking out of his home kitchen, putting up menus on Instagram, and working entirely on pre-orders. For nearly two years, it was a one-person operation, with every element, from cooking to logistics, handled independently. Today, it has grown into a small, tightly run kitchen, but the philosophy remains unchanged: make food that feels personal, and make it well.