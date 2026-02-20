This fine diner offers refined North Indian fare with panoramic skyline views in Chennai

The starters arrive in quick succession. The burrata chaat is easily the most unexpected. Creamy burrata meets crisp lotus root papdi, tomato relish and tamarind jam. It should not work, but it does. The cool cheese offsets the sweet tang, and the crunch keeps it grounded in familiar chaat territory.

Bhatinda chicken pops follow, bite sized and deeply marinated. There is a richness that lingers after frying, possibly from a finishing glaze that clings to the crust. Patti edamame samosas swap the usual casing for phyllo pastry, shatteringly crisp and filled with a mildly seasoned edamame mix. It is a lighter, more contemporary riff that still feels at home on the table.

From the tandoor, the soya chaap is well coated, its spice building gradually with each bite. The Patiala murgh tikka is more restrained, mellow in heat but generous in flavour, with tender pieces that disappear almost as soon as they land. Tandoori jinga arrives next, jumbo prawns nearly the size of a fist. Slightly overcooked, perhaps, but still impressive. The masala is balanced, not overly fiery, allowing the sweetness of the prawn to come through.

The Khubani harabara cutlets are surprisingly delicate, almost ghalouti like in texture, with a soft centre that hints at spinach, green peas and potato. Smooth, almost airy, they contrast nicely with the smokier plates.