World Vegan Day: Why is it celebrated and how can you participate?

The occasion was first marked in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then chair of the UK-based Vegan Society, to commemorate the organisation’s 50th anniversary. Founded in November 1944 by Donald Watson and fellow non-dairy vegetarians, the society is credited with introducing the word vegan, coined by Donald by shearing ‘vegetarian’ down to its first and last syllables.

Veganism is a philosophy and way of living that seeks to exclude animal exploitation and cruelty, as far as possible and practicable. Meat, fish, eggs, dairy and honey leave the table, while leather, wool, silk and products involving animal testing come under scrutiny. A plant-based diet, meanwhile, describes what goes on the plate, without necessarily extending to the rest of one's lifestyle.