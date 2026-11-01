World Vegan Day: Why is it celebrated and how can you participate?

What comes to mind when you picture someone who follows a vegan lifestyle? Perhaps a person solemnly munching on grass, or surviving on an unglamorous arsenal of lentils and leafy greens? Our imagination can be surprisingly restrictive when it comes to vegan food, overlooking the colour, flavour and culinary history of plant-based cooking. Observed on November 1, World Vegan Day is a good excuse to revisit those assumptions, explore the movement and, most importantly, dig in!
The occasion was first marked in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then chair of the UK-based Vegan Society, to commemorate the organisation’s 50th anniversary. Founded in November 1944 by Donald Watson and fellow non-dairy vegetarians, the society is credited with introducing the word vegan, coined by Donald by shearing ‘vegetarian’ down to its first and last syllables.
Veganism is a philosophy and way of living that seeks to exclude animal exploitation and cruelty, as far as possible and practicable. Meat, fish, eggs, dairy and honey leave the table, while leather, wool, silk and products involving animal testing come under scrutiny. A plant-based diet, meanwhile, describes what goes on the plate, without necessarily extending to the rest of one's lifestyle.
The word vegan still carries a fair amount of static. Common assumptions include prohibitively expensive groceries, nutritional deficiencies and a side of moral superiority. Yet a well-planned vegan diet can meet nutritional requirements with a varied menu. Chickpeas, kidney beans, soybeans, tofu and tempeh supply protein, while pulses and leafy greens contribute iron. Sesame seeds, fortified plant milks and calcium-set tofu bring calcium to the table, with walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds supplying plant-based omega-3. Vitamin B12 requires special attention, since fortified foods or supplements are its reliable sources for vegan people.
Chances are, you have already enjoyed an entirely vegan meal without giving it much thought. Indian kitchens have long made room for dishes built around pulses, grains, vegetables, nuts and spices. Idli with coconut chutney, chana masala, rajma and Bengali favourites such as shukto and dhokar dalna can all be vegan when prepared without ghee or dairy. These dishes hardly need a fashionable label to earn their place at the table. For something new, try tempeh noodles, a richly spiced tofu curry or a hummus platter with warm pita.
World Vegan Day is a fine opportunity to venture into a vegan café, sample a plant-based take on a familiar favourite or experiment with a new recipe at home. An almond-milk matcha latte can accompany your culinary adventure, while vegan skincare and clothing offer other avenues to explore. People will always have different convictions about food and lifestyle, and disagreements are part of the conversation. A little curiosity, an open mind and a good plate of food make a great place to begin and celebrate.
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