Vegan, plant-based or plastic? What shoppers should know before buying faux leather

Vegan leather has become a popular alternative to animal leather, particularly for shoppers looking for animal-free fashion. But the word vegan describes what a material does not contain. It does not tell you whether the material is biodegradable, plastic-free, recyclable or durable.

A 2023 review published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research examined commercially available vegan leather and its environmental implications, highlighting the continued use of polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in many alternatives.