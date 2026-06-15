Lab-grown T-rex leather bag fails to find buyer at Paris auction

A highly publicised T-rex leather bag made from cloned prehistoric collagen failed to find a buyer at a Paris auction on Thursday. Bids for the item decorated with diamonds did not go any higher than 150,000 dollars, far below the estimate of half a million dollars. This auction organised by auction house Giquello at the Hotel Drouot constitutes an unusual failure for this emergent combination of biotech and fashion.

Prehistoric luxury falls short as diamond-studded dinosaur bag stalls on the block

The innovative black bag was created by agency VML in collaboration with The Organoid Company and Lab-Grown Leather Ltd. Using data obtained from collagen found in a 67-million-year-old dinosaur bone unearthed in Montana, scientists successfully cloned T-Rex skin in a lab.