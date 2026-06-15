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Priyanka Sarkar gets candid about life, movie, and more. Watch the video
The actress opens up about her secret playlist, latest film, and cherished childhood memories in an entertaining rapid-fire round
Actress Priyanka Sarkar takes on a fun and candid rapid-fire round, revealing details about her secret playlist, sharing insights into her character in her latest film, and reminiscing about memorable moments from her childhood. From personal favorites to behind-the-scenes stories, watch the full video for an entertaining glimpse into the actress's life and career.