Japan is a culturally wonderful country where traditions exist even in the most commonly used proverbs. According to a popular saying, Akinasu wa yome ni kuwasuna, it is said the one should not feed their daughter–in–law autumn eggplants. This may seem very strange but actually has more than one explanation to fall back on.
A possible interpretation of these lines comes from the Japanese poem in Fuboku Wakasho around the period between 1185 to 1333. It is important to note that in the poem, it is being said that eggplants should be kept away from yome, which then meant a mouse. As language, time and centuries evolved, daughters-in-law started being referred to as yome, thus changing the meaning of the proverb from keeping eggplants away from mice to keeping them away from daughters-in-law.
Eggplants = infertility?
This popular belief navigates through relationships, seasonal changes, food preferences, and much more. As they say, old sayings have some wisdom; similarly, this proverb has many meanings. According to one school of thought, eggplants are said to be cooling food in Japanese tradition. This means that since eggplants are nutritious eating quite a lot at one go might cool their body down and leave them unable to conceive. That is why mothers-in-law were advised not to feed them to their daughters-in-law. However, it is important to note that this theory comes purely from traditional beliefs with no established medical validity.
Too luxurious for the other lady!
Remember when the son’s wife enters a house; she almost always becomes a threat to the mother-in-law. That is why a comical interpretation suggests that mothers-in-law always kept these tasty, nutritious and luxurious vegetables for themselves rather than giving it to their ‘frenemies’. Known for their soft texture and rich flavour, Japanese eggplants (nasu) are a prominent ingredients in popular preparations like nasu dengaku, agebitashi and yaki nasu. This interpretation proves that some things are constant no matter the country or the culture.
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