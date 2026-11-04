The true meaning of the Japanese proverb which says, 'don't let the daughter-in-law eat autumn eggplant'

Eggplants = infertility?

This popular belief navigates through relationships, seasonal changes, food preferences, and much more. As they say, old sayings have some wisdom; similarly, this proverb has many meanings. According to one school of thought, eggplants are said to be cooling food in Japanese tradition. This means that since eggplants are nutritious eating quite a lot at one go might cool their body down and leave them unable to conceive. That is why mothers-in-law were advised not to feed them to their daughters-in-law. However, it is important to note that this theory comes purely from traditional beliefs with no established medical validity.

Too luxurious for the other lady!

Remember when the son’s wife enters a house; she almost always becomes a threat to the mother-in-law. That is why a comical interpretation suggests that mothers-in-law always kept these tasty, nutritious and luxurious vegetables for themselves rather than giving it to their ‘frenemies’. Known for their soft texture and rich flavour, Japanese eggplants (nasu) are a prominent ingredients in popular preparations like nasu dengaku, agebitashi and yaki nasu. This interpretation proves that some things are constant no matter the country or the culture.