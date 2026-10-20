5 habits that can help you avoid ordering food

If you have been ordering food from food apps it will be a herculean task to let go it in a day. It is suggested that you establish a routine to slowly let go of this habit. You can limit yourself to two orders a week and then bring it down to one order a week before letting go of the habit altogether, unless if it’s an absolute must situation. You can also keep a certain budget every month for online ordering and start bringing it down month by month and until you have neither an online budget nor the interest to order online left.

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