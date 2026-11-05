Columnist Vernika Awal recalls a Diwali steeped in sugar sweets and memories

A distinct aroma settles over Delhi’s old city streets just as the autumn chill begins to brush against the morning air. It is a caramelised sweetness drifting from the bustling arteries of Khari Baoli and the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk. As Dussehra fades and Diwali draws close, these historic markets transform into a whimsical wonderland, dominated by an old-world tradition that has persisted through generations: the humble world of cheeni ke khilone (sugar toys) and kheel-batashe.

Walking thorugh memory lane with Diwali's cheene ke khilone and batasha

Diwali in India is a rich tapestry of regional rituals, yet few symbols evoke such profound childhood nostalgia quite like these handcrafted sugar confections. In my grandparents’ home, the kitchen would hum with activity as everyone rolled out namak paare and shaped golden laddus. But my favourite ritual lay beyond the kitchen doors—the trip to the local market to buy delicate sugar huts, puffed roasted rice (kheel), and airy sugar drops (batashe).

In my relatives' Punjabi household in East Delhi, this tradition is enshrined in a ritual affectionately called cheeni di hatti—literally translating to a 'sugar shop.' During the Diwali puja, a tiny sugar toy resembling a rustic hut is placed proudly atop a mountain of kheel, strewn with batashe. As a child, the main appeal was simple: waiting eagerly for those sweet batashe to be handed out as the first divine prasad. But as the years have passed, I have found myself increasingly captivated by the history and deep-rooted symbolism tucked inside these fragile sugar structures.

The art of batasha making is a fascinating Indian innovation, historically intertwined with the era when sugarcane was a prized commodity along ancient trade routes. Traders and farmers once transformed golden sugarcane juices into what was essentially white gold. Because the autumn harvest aligns with the festival season, these confections became deeply auspicious. Across various communities, batashe dipped in ghee are offered to deities during Navratri to invoke prosperity, while the first harvest of kheel and batashe is offered to Goddess Lakshmi to bless the home with abundance and the communal spirit of sharing.