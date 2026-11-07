Are you ready to bring home Jaipur’s viral Rs 1,23,000 Ashrafi as edible good luck this Diwali?

Come Diwali and it’s the time when people purchase gold coins (translated to asharfi in Persian/ Arabic/ Urdu) which is a symbol of good luck. This sweet shop in Jaipur, upholds the same tradition but gives it an edible twist. Making headlines all over is Jaipur –based luxury confectionary brand called Tyohaar by Seven Skyes which is rolling out its now viral mithai called Tyohaar Asharfi. And what is making it viral? Gold and the price of this edible gold!
A regal looking sweet, it is known for its almond base mixed with gold ash, edible fold leaf, saffron which gives it the taste and colour and pine nuts. While reports claim it to be sugar-free, it is advisable to check directly with the shop before making the purchase. The sweet is made to resemble a gold coin or an asharfi and that also defines its ingredients steeped in royalty.
According to an interview with ANI, Anjali Jain, founder of the shop says how she encapsulated the thought of gifting a gold coin into gifting a mithai. This re-imagination of an age-old tradition is said to represent good fortune. Another interesting fact behind the origin of this mithai comes from experimenting with traditional ingredients and incorporating them in making sweets. This is reflected with the use of swarna bhasma or gold ash.
Now comes the main part, the prices! Each piece of Tyohaar Ashrafi weighs 9 gms and is priced at Rs 1111 per piece. The unique price is in synchronization with another tradition of presenting money in multiples of Rs 11 for good luck. If one would like to purchase a box comprising nine units of the mithai, it would cost Rs 9999 and if you are looking for 1 kg of the mithai then it will amount to Rs 1, 23,000 (approx figures) .
And there’s more
While the Ashrafi has gone viral, there is one more mithai the Swarn Prasadam which cannot be missed out. Made with 24- karat gold and royal ingredients like saffron and dry fruits it is priced at Rs 1,11,000 per kilo. So are you ready to bring home edible good luck this Diwali?
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.