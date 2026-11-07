Are you ready to bring home Jaipur’s viral Rs 1,23,000 Ashrafi as edible good luck this Diwali?

A regal looking sweet, it is known for its almond base mixed with gold ash, edible fold leaf, saffron which gives it the taste and colour and pine nuts. While reports claim it to be sugar-free, it is advisable to check directly with the shop before making the purchase. The sweet is made to resemble a gold coin or an asharfi and that also defines its ingredients steeped in royalty.

According to an interview with ANI, Anjali Jain, founder of the shop says how she encapsulated the thought of gifting a gold coin into gifting a mithai. This re-imagination of an age-old tradition is said to represent good fortune. Another interesting fact behind the origin of this mithai comes from experimenting with traditional ingredients and incorporating them in making sweets. This is reflected with the use of swarna bhasma or gold ash.

Now comes the main part, the prices! Each piece of Tyohaar Ashrafi weighs 9 gms and is priced at Rs 1111 per piece. The unique price is in synchronization with another tradition of presenting money in multiples of Rs 11 for good luck. If one would like to purchase a box comprising nine units of the mithai, it would cost Rs 9999 and if you are looking for 1 kg of the mithai then it will amount to Rs 1, 23,000 (approx figures) .