Somewhere in a Korean kitchen this week, a woman is elbow-deep in a rubber basin of brined cabbage, massaging a brick-red paste of chili, garlic, and fermented fish between every ruffled leaf. This is how kimchi has been made for generations, and every year on November 22, the world pauses to say thank you.
Kimchi Day is an annual celebration of Korea's most beloved dish. South Korea designated November 22 as Kimchi Day in 2020, as part of an effort to promote kimchi's nutritional excellence and highlight its cultural value. The date is said to represent the eleven major ingredients in kimchi and its twenty-two health benefits. It also lands in the season of gimjang, the communal making of kimchi for winter, which UNESCO inscribed on its Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013.
There are said to be hundreds of kinds of kimchi, as varied as the households that make them. These seven are the ones to know:
This is the kimchi of your imagination. Crisp napa cabbage, salted until supple, then packed with a paste of gochugaru (Korean chili flakes), garlic, ginger, scallion, and salted shrimp or fish sauce. Fresh, it is bright and crunchy, almost salad-like. Left to ripen for weeks, it deepens into something profound, sour and complex and wonderfully funky. Aged baechu kimchi is the secret behind the best stews and fried rice.
If baechu kimchi is the elegant dinner guest, kkakdugi is the cheerful one who arrives early and brings snacks. Daikon-like Korean radish is cut into chunky cubes, tossed in chili paste, and left to ferment into something that crunches like an apple and bites back with heat.
Summer's gift. Small, knobbly cucumbers are slit lengthwise and stuffed with seasoned chives and carrot, then eaten while still startlingly fresh. This is kimchi at its most refreshing, with a crackle and a coolness that make a sweltering afternoon feel manageable.
Slender scallions, bundled and coated in chili and fish sauce, turn pungent and silky as they ferment, the raw bite mellowing into something almost sweet. Pa kimchi is bold and unapologetic, an assertive little thing that wakes up a plain bowl of rice or a slice of pork belly.
Made without chili, baek kimchi is pale with napa cabbage layered with Asian pear, chestnuts, pine nuts, and sometimes jujube in a clear, lightly sweet brine. It was a favorite of Korean royal tables and remains the ideal introduction for anyone who flinches at the mention of spicy food.
Dongchimi is as much a drink as a dish. Whole small radishes ferment in a clean, tangy brine scented with pear, garlic, and ginger, then are sliced and served floating in their own sparkling liquid. In winter, the broth is poured over cold buckwheat noodles for a bowl of icy, effervescent comfort.
Gat kimchi is made from leafy mustard greens, and its flavor is a startling mix of peppery, bittersweet, almost wasabi-like, with a lingering heat that climbs the back of the nose. A specialty of Korea's southern regions, it is a perfect, pungent partner to rich, fatty foods.
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