Somewhere in a Korean kitchen this week, a woman is elbow-deep in a rubber basin of brined cabbage, massaging a brick-red paste of chili, garlic, and fermented fish between every ruffled leaf. This is how kimchi has been made for generations, and every year on November 22, the world pauses to say thank you.

Kimchi Day 2026: Discover 7 iconic Korean kimchi varieties

Kimchi Day is an annual celebration of Korea's most beloved dish. South Korea designated November 22 as Kimchi Day in 2020, as part of an effort to promote kimchi's nutritional excellence and highlight its cultural value. The date is said to represent the eleven major ingredients in kimchi and its twenty-two health benefits. It also lands in the season of gimjang, the communal making of kimchi for winter, which UNESCO inscribed on its Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013.

There are said to be hundreds of kinds of kimchi, as varied as the households that make them. These seven are the ones to know: