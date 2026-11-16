The family traditions behind Korea's fermented foods

A Korean household's pantry can contain ingredients that have been fermenting for months, sometimes years. Soybean paste, soy sauce and chilli paste are allowed to mature under carefully maintained conditions, developing flavours that become part of everyday cooking. These preparations belong to a broader tradition known as jang, which encompasses Korea's fermented sauces and pastes. Their production is closely connected to household knowledge, seasonal changes and the country's long history of food preservation.

The flavours that fermentation built

Fermentation developed partly as a practical response to the need to preserve ingredients. Korea's winters, particularly in its northern and mountainous regions, made the storage of vegetables and other foods an important domestic concern. Fermenting vegetables and soybeans allowed households to maintain supplies beyond their growing seasons.

One of the most important fermented foods is kimchi. Although napa cabbage kimchi is internationally recognised, the category includes numerous preparations made with different vegetables. Radish, cucumber, mustard greens and other seasonal produce are used, with recipes varying between regions and households. Ingredients may include chilli powder, garlic, ginger, spring onions and salted seafood.

The use of salted seafood, including shrimp and anchovies, contributes to the flavour of many kimchi varieties. However, not every preparation contains seafood. Vegetarian and regional versions use different combinations of ingredients, reflecting local preferences and dietary practices.

The seasonal preparation of kimchi is associated with kimjang, the collective tradition of making and sharing large quantities of kimchi before winter. Traditionally, households planned the process around the availability of vegetables, salt and other ingredients. Families and neighbours gathered to wash and season cabbage, prepare the mixtures and store the finished kimchi.

UNESCO inscribed kimjang on its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013. Its recognition focuses on the annual cycle of preparation and the exchange of kimchi between households. The practice also reflects the importance of sharing labour and food within communities.

Fermented soybean products form another essential part of Korean cooking. The process generally begins with meju, blocks of cooked and crushed soybeans that are shaped and dried. During this stage, naturally occurring microorganisms help initiate fermentation. The blocks are then placed in brine, where further fermentation takes place.