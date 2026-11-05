Beyond Peking duck: Exploring the food traditions of China's Shunde region

In Shunde, a fish can tell you a great deal about the cook preparing it. It might arrive steamed with ginger and spring onion, be minced and returned to its own skin, or appear as delicate sheets of fish cake. The ingredient changes shape, but the aim remains much the same: preserve its freshness and get the texture right.

From fish dishes to milk custard, discover the food culture of Shunde

This corner of China's Pearl River Delta has long been associated with Cantonese cooking, so much so that it is often described as one of the cuisine's cradles. In 2014, UNESCO recognised Shunde as a Creative City of Gastronomy. Yet its food traditions deserve attention beyond their influence on restaurant menus elsewhere. They belong to a place where cooking has developed alongside waterways, farming and a deep familiarity with local produce.

A landscape that shaped the menu

Shunde, administered as a district of Foshan in Guangdong province, sits amid the waterways and fertile plains of the Pearl River Delta. Fish and rice have historically been central to its food culture. One distinctive feature of the region's agricultural past was the mulberry-dike fishpond system, in which mulberry trees, silkworms and fish formed a connected cycle of production. The system, documented as far back as the 16th century, linked farming and aquaculture rather than treating them as separate activities.

That relationship with the landscape helps explain the attention paid to freshwater fish. Shunde cooks are known for using different parts of the fish in different preparations, from whole steamed fish to fish cakes, soups and dumplings. The skill is often in the handling: removing bones carefully, controlling heat and knowing when an ingredient needs little else.

For a visitor, this is a good place to look beyond the familiar Cantonese restaurant order. A meal built around fish can reveal more about the region's culinary habits than a single signature dish.

The many lives of a fish

One of Shunde's best-known preparations is yusheng, a salad of thinly sliced raw freshwater fish, traditionally served with seasonings and accompaniments such as ginger, shallots and peanuts. The slicing requires considerable precision, and the dish reflects the local emphasis on freshness and texture. It is also a tradition to approach thoughtfully: raw freshwater fish can carry parasites and other foodborne risks. Travellers who prefer to avoid that risk will find plenty to explore in the region's cooked fish dishes.