Sambal around the world: the chilli pastes that define Southeast Asia

Sambal is less a single recipe than a habit. Across Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, a plate of rice, fish or vegetables can feel oddly unfinished without a spoonful of it on the side. The chilli is the constant. Almost everything else changes: the shallots, the garlic, the lime, the shrimp paste, the fruit, the oil, and whether the whole thing is cooked or simply crushed and served.

That makes sambal a surprisingly reliable way to read a map.

Following the chilli across Southeast Asia's kitchens

The chilli itself is a relative newcomer. It arrived from the Americas in the 16th century, carried along Portuguese and Spanish trade routes, and was taken up so quickly that it soon pushed long pepper out of most dishes. Before that, the region's sharp relishes leaned on ginger, galangal and pepper. The tools stayed the same. In many Indonesian homes, sambal is still ground in a cobek with an ulekan, often on the floor, where the work is simply easier.

Java is where the numbers become slightly absurd. Indonesia counts somewhere between 200 and 300 varieties of sambal, and a large share of them come from the island. Sambal terasi, made with chilli and fermented shrimp paste, is the everyday standard. As a rough rule, cooked sambals are more common in western Indonesia, while raw ones turn up more often in the east.