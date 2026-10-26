The new travel souvenir is hiding in grocery stores

A holiday souvenir used to mean a fridge magnet, a miniature landmark or a T-shirt that rarely made it out of the cupboard. Increasingly, the shopping detour is happening in a supermarket. Travellers are browsing shelves for snacks they've never seen at home, unusual condiments and ingredients that will let them recreate a meal long after the return flight.
The trend, often called grocery store tourism, has been gaining attention in travel coverage. It makes sense. A local shop can reveal what people actually eat, rather than what a destination puts on its tourist menus. And unlike a meal that disappears in an hour, a packet of biscuits or a jar of sauce can travel home with you.
Japan is particularly good at this. Its culture of omiyage, or bringing back gifts from a trip, has long revolved around regional specialities, often sold in neat boxes designed for sharing. In Kyoto, that might mean yatsuhashi, cinnamon-scented sweets made with rice flour. A trip to Hiroshima could yield momiji manju, little cakes shaped like maple leaves and filled with sweet bean paste. Convenience stores offer another kind of discovery, with seasonal KitKat flavours, unusual crisps and drinks that rarely make it onto international shelves. For cooks, matcha, tea and packaged seasonings are worth looking for, too.
In India, the best edible souvenirs are often found in local markets rather than airport gift shops. A trip to Goa might end with kokum, a sour fruit used in drinks and cooking, or a packet of recheado masala for making the region's punchy seafood preparations at home. In Kashmir, saffron is a more considered purchase; in Kerala, freshly packed spices can be a useful reminder of the state's markets. Travellers returning from Lucknow might carry back a box of sweets, while a visit to Maharashtra's Konkan coast could mean kokum agal or local pickles. The trick is to buy something genuinely associated with the place, preferably from a shop that can tell you where it came from.
Elsewhere, pantry shopping can become an itinerary in itself. In Italy, a bottle of regional olive oil or a carefully chosen pasta shape offers a more practical keepsake than another souvenir ornament. In Mexico, dried chillies, mole pastes and locally made hot sauces can introduce a home kitchen to flavours that are difficult to reproduce with supermarket substitutes. In Turkey, spice bazaars make it tempting to stock up on sumac, pul biber and fragrant blends. Buy little and buy well. A few ingredients you know how to use are more likely to earn their place in the kitchen than an ambitious collection of unfamiliar jars.
There is also something pleasing about the way these purchases get shared. A box of regional sweets can be divided among colleagues; a jar of pickle becomes a conversation starter at dinner. The souvenir is consumed, but the story stays around for a while.
A few practical checks matter before you start filling your suitcase. Look for sealed packaging, read the ingredients and check the best-before date, particularly for gifts that may sit unopened for a few weeks. Liquids, pastes and oils may be subject to airline cabin-baggage limits, so pack them accordingly. Most importantly, check the food-import rules of the country you're returning to. Meat, dairy, fresh produce, seeds and some other products can be restricted, even when bought legally abroad.
The best food souvenir isn't necessarily expensive or beautifully packaged. It might be a packet of crisps picked up on the way back to the hotel, a spice blend bought after asking a shopkeeper how to use it, or a sweet you ate every afternoon on the trip. Months later, opening the packet at home can bring back a place with surprising clarity. No magnet required.
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