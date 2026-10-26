The new travel souvenir is hiding in grocery stores

Elsewhere, pantry shopping can become an itinerary in itself. In Italy, a bottle of regional olive oil or a carefully chosen pasta shape offers a more practical keepsake than another souvenir ornament. In Mexico, dried chillies, mole pastes and locally made hot sauces can introduce a home kitchen to flavours that are difficult to reproduce with supermarket substitutes. In Turkey, spice bazaars make it tempting to stock up on sumac, pul biber and fragrant blends. Buy little and buy well. A few ingredients you know how to use are more likely to earn their place in the kitchen than an ambitious collection of unfamiliar jars.

There is also something pleasing about the way these purchases get shared. A box of regional sweets can be divided among colleagues; a jar of pickle becomes a conversation starter at dinner. The souvenir is consumed, but the story stays around for a while.

A few practical checks matter before you start filling your suitcase. Look for sealed packaging, read the ingredients and check the best-before date, particularly for gifts that may sit unopened for a few weeks. Liquids, pastes and oils may be subject to airline cabin-baggage limits, so pack them accordingly. Most importantly, check the food-import rules of the country you're returning to. Meat, dairy, fresh produce, seeds and some other products can be restricted, even when bought legally abroad.

The best food souvenir isn't necessarily expensive or beautifully packaged. It might be a packet of crisps picked up on the way back to the hotel, a spice blend bought after asking a shopkeeper how to use it, or a sweet you ate every afternoon on the trip. Months later, opening the packet at home can bring back a place with surprising clarity. No magnet required.