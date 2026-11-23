However, the 2026 iteration will look slightly different. Tapping into the rising demand for healthier beverages, the revived soda will feature a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation. According to top company sources, the strategy is highly targeted: with low sugar, only in cans, trying in quick commerce.

Moreover, to avoid cannibalising Fanta's market share, the brand is positioning the relaunch as a premium offering.

The launch timing might seem unusual for a cold beverage but sources explain it as a deliberate 'de-seasonalisation strategy' driven by consistent year-round demand for cans. Alongside this nostalgic return, the beverage giant is also reportedly introducing Coke Zero Zero. Featuring zero sugar and zero caffeine, the new variant targets late-evening consumption.

With a strategic blend of retro appeal and modern digital commerce, perhaps a new generation is finally about to discover the zing thing?