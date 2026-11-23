For anyone who grew up in India during the 1980s and 1990s, the bright orange fizz of Gold Spot was the ultimate birthday party staple. Now, 26 years after Coca-Cola pulled the plug on the beloved beverage to make room for Fanta, industry insiders suggest the iconic drink is making a major comeback as early as late November 2026.
Speculation reached a fever pitch over the weekend when former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were spotted holding the retro cans in viral social media posts. While it remains unclear if MS is an official brand ambassador, the viral moment successfully reignited interest in the drink's famous 'The Zing Thing' tagline.
However, the 2026 iteration will look slightly different. Tapping into the rising demand for healthier beverages, the revived soda will feature a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation. According to top company sources, the strategy is highly targeted: with low sugar, only in cans, trying in quick commerce.
Moreover, to avoid cannibalising Fanta's market share, the brand is positioning the relaunch as a premium offering.
The launch timing might seem unusual for a cold beverage but sources explain it as a deliberate 'de-seasonalisation strategy' driven by consistent year-round demand for cans. Alongside this nostalgic return, the beverage giant is also reportedly introducing Coke Zero Zero. Featuring zero sugar and zero caffeine, the new variant targets late-evening consumption.
With a strategic blend of retro appeal and modern digital commerce, perhaps a new generation is finally about to discover the zing thing?