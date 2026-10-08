100 Years Young: The Legacy of Wenger’s as a living archive of Delhi

Wenger’s today is 102 years old. There are some places in Delhi that you visit for what they serve, and others that you visit for what they remember. Wenger’s belongs firmly to the latter category.

A hundred years is a difficult thing to comprehend in a city like Delhi. This is a city that has been built, dismantled, rebuilt and reinvented several times over. Addresses have changed names, buildings have disappeared, neighbourhoods have acquired new identities, and entire generations have grown up with an entirely different idea of what Delhi tastes like. And yet, in the middle of Connaught Place, Wenger’s has continued to open its doors.

In fact, Tandon shows me a brief note that he’s prepared about Wenger’s that it is, in fact, the oldest running restaurant in Connaught Place, even though it only moved here from Kashmere Gate some time in the late 1920s, or early 1930s. The Swiss couple of Mr and Mrs Wenger, who sold their shop to the Tandon family in 1926 to run a different bakery and tea room, may never have imagined the course that their eponymous store would take.